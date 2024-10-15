Bing Is Expanding Its AI Search, Better Than Google’s Generative AI Search. Find Out Why.

Microsoft is stepping up its game with Bing’s generative search, using AI to deliver smarter, more detailed answers to complex and informational queries.

It’s still in beta, and is gradually rolling out in the U.S., so we can get AI-powered insights alongside traditional search results for a better search experience.

It’s designed to tackle more complex or instructional queries—like how to nail that one-on-one meeting or scrub background noise from your podcast. The AI-generated summaries pop up alongside traditional search results.

Why Bing Generative AI Search Will Better Than Google’s Generative AI Search

Faster and More Accurate: Powered by GPT-4 and custom models, Bing's Deep Search feature runs twice as fast, improving speed and accuracy.

Quality Rollout: Microsoft is focusing on a gradual, quality-driven release, ensuring accuracy and maintaining traffic to web publishers through proper citations, unlike Google’s AI approach.

Dynamic Integration: Bing combines AI summaries with traditional search results, giving users more context and control.

Currently, this feature is mostly for U.S. users, and you'll know you’re in the right place when you see “Results enhanced with Bing generative search.”

They’re also amping up Deep Search, which is now running twice as fast, powered by GPT-4 and other custom models. To try it, search for “Bing generative search” or hit the “Deep search” button.

Microsoft’s pacing this rollout to keep quality high while ensuring traffic still flows to the publishers who provide the info, giving users plenty of ways to dive deeper if needed.

