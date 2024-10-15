   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

Bing Is Expanding Its AI Search, Better Than Google’s Generative AI Search. Find Out Why.

  
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Microsoft is stepping up its game with Bing’s generative search, using AI to deliver smarter, more detailed answers to complex and informational queries. 


It’s still in beta, and is gradually rolling out in the U.S., so we can get AI-powered insights alongside traditional search results for a better search experience.


It’s designed to tackle more complex or instructional queries—like how to nail that one-on-one meeting or scrub background noise from your podcast. The AI-generated summaries pop up alongside traditional search results.


Why Bing Generative AI Search Will Better Than Google’s Generative AI Search


Faster and More Accurate: Powered by GPT-4 and custom models, Bing's Deep Search feature runs twice as fast, improving speed and accuracy.


Quality Rollout: Microsoft is focusing on a gradual, quality-driven release, ensuring accuracy and maintaining traffic to web publishers through proper citations, unlike Google’s AI approach.


Dynamic Integration: Bing combines AI summaries with traditional search results, giving users more context and control.


Currently, this feature is mostly for U.S. users, and you'll know you’re in the right place when you see “Results enhanced with Bing generative search.” 


They’re also amping up Deep Search, which is now running twice as fast, powered by GPT-4 and other custom models. To try it, search for “Bing generative search” or hit the “Deep search” button.


Microsoft’s pacing this rollout to keep quality high while ensuring traffic still flows to the publishers who provide the info, giving users plenty of ways to dive deeper if needed.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 