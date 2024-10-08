Björk Is Hitting Us With Cornucopia - The Film And The Book

Björk is releasing Cornucopia in multiple formats.

First, she’s releasing a concert film that was previewed at New York’s Climate Week, focusing on climate activism in September—because Björk’s never been one to shy away from combining art and a cause.

Shot during her Lisbon show, the film highlights her immersive, boundary-pushing tour, which mixes cutting-edge tech with environmental messages, even featuring an appearance from Greta Thunberg. Expect this film to drop by the end of 2024.

On top of that, Björk is also dropping a Cornucopia tour book, which captures the essence of her five-year run through stunning photography and design. The book hits shelves on November 15, perfect for those who want to experience the visual spectacle of her shows in print form. It documents the VR and 360-degree sound innovations that made the tour so unique.

So yeah, Björk is hitting us with both a film and a book—peak Björk moves, really.

“Before this tour, I spent a decade working with 360-degree sound and visual software in virtual reality and animation, creating Biophilia, the first app album, and later Vulnicura as a VR album. I was deeply inspired by the idea of a fully-immersive experience, spending a spring in an Icelandic lighthouse, spreading Utopia into fully surround speakers. My intention was to bring what we had created for 21st-century VR into a 19th-century theatre—taking it from the headset to the stage,” she said on X.