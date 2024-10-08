   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

Björk Is Hitting Us With Cornucopia - The Film And The Book

  
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Björk is releasing Cornucopia in multiple formats. 

 

First, she’s releasing a concert film that was previewed at New York’s Climate Week, focusing on climate activism in September—because Björk’s never been one to shy away from combining art and a cause.

 

 

Shot during her Lisbon show, the film highlights her immersive, boundary-pushing tour, which mixes cutting-edge tech with environmental messages, even featuring an appearance from Greta Thunberg. Expect this film to drop by the end of 2024.

 

On top of that, Björk is also dropping a Cornucopia tour book, which captures the essence of her five-year run through stunning photography and design. The book hits shelves on November 15, perfect for those who want to experience the visual spectacle of her shows in print form. It documents the VR and 360-degree sound innovations that made the tour so unique.

 

 

So yeah, Björk is hitting us with both a film and a book—peak Björk moves, really.

 

“Before this tour, I spent a decade working with 360-degree sound and visual software in virtual reality and animation, creating Biophilia, the first app album, and later Vulnicura as a VR album. I was deeply inspired by the idea of a fully-immersive experience, spending a spring in an Icelandic lighthouse, spreading Utopia into fully surround speakers. My intention was to bring what we had created for 21st-century VR into a 19th-century theatre—taking it from the headset to the stage,” she said on X.

 

 

 

 

 

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 