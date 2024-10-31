   
 
Spacelab
ChatGPT Advanced Voice ModeIs Now Available  On macOS And Windows Apps

  
     
   
     
 

OpenAI just rolled out the Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT to both macOS and Windows desktop applications. 

 

This feature was previously exclusive to mobile devices. It allows users to have more natural, real-time conversations with ChatGPT without the need for text inputs. 

 


The Advanced Voice Mode uses the GPT-4o model, offering users the ability to interrupt the AI at any time during conversation, and it responds with what is described as a more human-like interaction, including emotional sensing.


 
Advanced Voice Mode is available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay $20 monthly, although there's a limited free tier offering up to 10 minutes of talk time per month.


On macOS, the voice settings act as a shortcut to the system's voice settings, not introducing new app-specific configurations. However, the feature integrates directly into the existing app interface, enhancing the user interaction without requiring additional software.


So far, users have noted the seamless transition for this feature from mobile to desktop, with the interface allowing you to easily toggle voice interaction through an icon in the chat bar. This mode includes capabilities like changing between different voices, making the interaction more personalized.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
