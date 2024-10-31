ChatGPT Advanced Voice ModeIs Now Available  On macOS And Windows Apps

OpenAI just rolled out the Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT to both macOS and Windows desktop applications.

This feature was previously exclusive to mobile devices. It allows users to have more natural, real-time conversations with ChatGPT without the need for text inputs.



The Advanced Voice Mode uses the GPT-4o model, offering users the ability to interrupt the AI at any time during conversation, and it responds with what is described as a more human-like interaction, including emotional sensing.





Big day for desktops.



Advanced Voice is now available in the macOS and Windows desktop apps.https://t.co/mv4ACwIhzA pic.twitter.com/HbwXbN9NkD — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 30, 2024



On macOS, the voice settings act as a shortcut to the system's voice settings, not introducing new app-specific configurations. However, the feature integrates directly into the existing app interface, enhancing the user interaction without requiring additional software.



So far, users have noted the seamless transition for this feature from mobile to desktop, with the interface allowing you to easily toggle voice interaction through an icon in the chat bar. This mode includes capabilities like changing between different voices, making the interaction more personalized.