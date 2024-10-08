Coldplay Announced Tour Dates! Find Out Where & Get Tickets.

Coldplay just announced a fresh round of dates for their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, which is officially back in the U.S. and Canada for 2025. They're kicking things off at Stanford Stadium on May 31, 2025, before hitting cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Toronto, and Miami.

Oh, and if you’re in the UK, there are multiple sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in August. Tickets for the North American dates go on sale in mid-October, so mark your calendar if you plan to snag some​.





Coldplay North American Tour Dates For 2025

05-31 – Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium

06-06 – Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

06-10 – Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

06-13 – El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

07-07 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07-08 – Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

07-15 – Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

07-19 – Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium

07-22 – Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

07-26 – Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium





Coldplay formed in 1996 in London, initially gaining attention with their breakout single “Yellow” in 2000, which helped propel their debut album Parachutes to global success.

Over the years, they've evolved from their early melancholic sound to embrace a more experimental, stadium-filling approach, becoming one of the best-selling music acts worldwide.

