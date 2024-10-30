Daft Punk Is Doing A Cinema Release Of Their Classic Interstella 5555

In a surprising return to the screen, Daft Punk's iconic Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem is set for a one-night-only cinematic release on December 12, 2024. This isn't just your typical re-release; it's been touted as a 4K remaster, though there's chatter in the digital space questioning if it's truly a remaster or an AI-enhanced upgrade. Alongside this visual spectacle, fans can anticipate the launch of the "Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition" album, coupled with a range of new merchandise that's sure to appeal to collectors and fans alike. Tickets for this global event will be available starting November 13, with screenings planned in over 800 cinemas spanning more than 40 countries. Interstella 5555 (Remastered) in cinemas for one night only on December 12. Tickets on sale November 13.



Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition available for pre-order now.



Discovery: Interstella 5555 Merchandise Collection available now. Full info at https://t.co/wdlZaWExaO pic.twitter.com/9xo3TVMR4v — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) October 30, 2024 But here's where the narrative gets a bit fuzzy: while the promise is of a 4K remaster, there are murmurs suggesting this might be more of an upscale than a full-blown restoration. Regardless, the combination of Daft Punk's seminal Discovery album in Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound is expected to provide an auditory and visual feast that fans won't want to miss. For those looking for a reason to step away from the digital realm or simply to indulge in this nostalgic trip, mark your calendars. This cinematic experience promises to deliver a blend of nostalgia and innovation, all while revisiting the music that once redefined electronic soundscapes.