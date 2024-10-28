EDC Orlando 2024 Event Guide - Tickets, Lineup And More

EDC Orlando is straight fire. Three days of pure electric vibes, insane stages, and beats that just hit different. Check out the full lineup farther below.

You’ve got all the big names in electronic music, from house to dubstep, and the whole place just feels like a massive energy rush.

Plus, the lights and art installations? Wild. It’s like stepping into a neon dream. And the crowd—everyone’s just there to vibe and go all out. Definitely one of those “you gotta be there” moments.

Hit the tickets buttons below for prices & information: EDC ORLANDO TICKETS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

As of now, tickets for EDC Orlando 2024 are still available, but it’s getting tight as the festival is coming up soon. You can snag a 3-Day GA pass starting at about $219, while the GA+ passes, which come with expedited entry and access to nicer restrooms, are priced at around $340. For those wanting to level up, the VIP Elevated Experience starts at $504 for the full three days. There are also single-day VIP options if you just want to experience one day of luxury​.





It’s stacked with some of the biggest names in electronic music. Headliners include heavy hitters like Illenium, Tiësto, Eric Prydz, Diplo, and a massive B2B set from Kaskade and Alison Wonderland. You've also got Zeds Dead, Dimitri Vegas B2B Steve Aoki, and Carl Cox going B2B with Vintage Culture, bringing that epic energy. For the bass heads, there's SLANDER, Zomboy, and Ganja White Night. The lineup is so diverse it’ll take you through house, trance, bass, and everything in between.

Check out our EDC Orlando Festival Guide for a deep dive into the festival, including the latest rumors.

To find more music festivals, hit the Space Lab Music Festival Guide.



Hit the tickets buttons below for prices & information: EDC ORLANDO TICKETS TICKETS ON STUBHUB