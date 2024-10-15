Apple quietly dropped a new iPad Mini, its first upgrade since 2021. Starting at $499, it’s up for pre-order now and hits stores next Wednesday. The main change? A faster A17 Pro chip with a 30% CPU boost and 25% GPU boost. Plus, there's a Neural Engine that’s twice as fast, perfect for handling AI tasks. Artists will dig the support for Apple Pencil Pro, and storage starts at 128GB now, which is double the last model. The Mini’s also packing Wi-Fi 6E and a faster USB-C port, but otherwise, it’s mostly the same, just speedier. The only real design change is in color: new muted purple and blue options, not as bright as the iPhone 16. The Mini has always been a niche product, like the iPhone SE—small but beloved by a few. While the rest of the iPad lineup got big updates earlier this year, the Mini stays on its own timeline. But hey, it's still here, and it’s faster than ever.

Apple Pencil Pro: For the creatives, the new iPad mini supports the Apple Pencil Pro. This isn't just about drawing or note-taking anymore; the Pencil Pro brings new interactions like barrel rotation for different brush effects and a more intuitive way to interact with the iPad, enhancing the creative process. Design and Display: Not much has changed design-wise since the last overhaul in 2021, but it still sports that sleek, portable look with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It's got all the modern Apple design cues like flat edges, and yes, it still uses USB-C for charging and connectivity. Pricing and Availability: Priced at $499, it's positioned as a more accessible entry into the iPad lineup without skimping on power or features. Pre-orders have started, with devices shipping out by October 23. Environmental Impact: Apple's also pushing their environmental credentials here, with the iPad mini using 100% recycled aluminum and other recycled materials, which is part of their broader push towards sustainability. Apple Intelligence: This is where things get futuristic. The A17 Pro chip enables new AI-driven features, like enhanced photo editing tools, smarter app interactions, and even real-time document scanning enhancements directly through the camera.


