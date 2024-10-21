Google Play Gets A Win On App Store Fixes

Google just dodged an immediate overhaul of its Play Store policies, because a federal judge in California is hitting the pause button on an order that would’ve forced some big changes.

US District Judge James Donato granted a temporary delay, but it's only until the federal appeals court in San Francisco rules on Google’s separate request to put the brakes on the whole thing.

This all stems from an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, where a jury found Google had abused its power in the Android app market.

Google’s happy for the breather, saying they’re glad the “dangerous” remedies Epic demanded are paused while the appeals court takes a closer look. However, Donato isn’t buying Google's request for a long-term delay, stating that Google didn’t make a strong enough case.

Epic, on the other hand, says this delay is just a “procedural step” and remains confident Google’s appeal will flop. Donato’s initial order demanded Google Play allow developers to offer their own app marketplaces and payment systems, with a deadline of Nov. 1—sooner than Google wanted.

If Google can’t win this battle, the Play Store might take a financial hit. In 2020, the Play Store raked in $14.66 billion, but a worst-case scenario could cost Alphabet’s gross profit $1.15 billion, according to Bloomberg analysts.