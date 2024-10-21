Grizzly Bear Might Do Some Shows Next Year!

Grizzly Bear fans have reason to get excited—2025 could see the band back on stage.

The band never officially broke up, but they’ve been on hiatus since their 2019 show at Just Like Heaven, and Ed Droste shifted gears to focus on his therapy practice. However, Droste hinted during a now-deleted Reddit Q&A that some live shows are on the horizon next year, though nothing’s set in stone just yet.

“We have been talking about a re-release of In Ear Park some time soon, and at least a more earnest attempt at playing that record live. some real shows,” the band said.

Musically, Grizzly Bear is hard to pin down but tends to live in the indie rock realm with a baroque-pop twist. Their sound is known for complex harmonies, atmospheric textures, and an experimental edge, blending acoustic and electronic elements.

The band formed in the early 2000s, and found critical acclaim with albums like Veckatimest and Shields, standing out for their lush, layered compositions and dreamy vibe. If the reunion happens, it'll be their first return since 2017’s Painted Ruins.