Lauren Mayberry Solo Album And 2025 Tour Dates + LISTEN

Lauren Mayberry has always been known for being the lead vocalist of the band CHVRCHES, but now she’s announced her debut solo album titled Vicious Creature.



The album is set to be released on December 6, 2024, through Island Records. This debut marks a significant step for her, focusing on her personal narrative and artistic independence outside of CHVRCHES.



It dives into personal experiences and themes of empowerment. Mayberry has cited influences from her youth like Tori Amos, Fiona Apple, PJ Harvey, and Kathleen Hanna, as well as '90s British girl groups like All Saints and Sugababes.



A new single from the album, “Crocodile Tears,” has been released as a preview.



The album is described as exploring themes of sexuality and empowerment, with Mayberry adopting a character approach to shed the notion of always being 'nice', which she believes often holds women back.



The album was done with a variety of producers: Greg Kurstin, Matthew Korma, Tobias Jesso Jr., Ethan Gruska, and Dan McDougall for this project.

Following the album release, Lauren Mayberry will embark on a tour in North America starting in early 2025.



Lauren Mayberry 2025 Tour Dates



January 28, 2025 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

January 29, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

January 31, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

February 1, 2025 - Denver, CO - Gothic