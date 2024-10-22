Mercury Rev Announce 2025 Tour

|
Mercury Rev has announced a 2025 international tour, promoting their first new album in nine years, Born Horses.
The tour kicks off in Vancouver, BC on February 24 and includes North American, UK, and European dates. In Canada, they're stopping by Montreal and Toronto in April.
After North America, they'll head overseas in mid-March, playing cities like London, Manchester, and Cologne before returning stateside in April.
The tour wraps up in Chicago on April 22
French artist Nina Savary will also be joining them as an opening act for some of their UK and European shows.
Mercury Rev is an American indie rock band formed in Buffalo, New York, known for their eclectic, cinematic sound that blends elements of psychedelic rock, dream pop, and experimental rock.
Their music is characterized by sweeping arrangements, ethereal vocals, and lush orchestration, often compared to artists like The Flaming Lips and Spiritualized. Over the years, Mercury Rev has evolved from their noise-rock origins to create more expansive and emotionally rich albums, earning acclaim for their atmospheric approach to rock music.
02/24 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
02/25 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
02/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
02/28 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
03/01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
03/02 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
03/04 San Diego, CA - Casbah
03/13 Liverpool, UK - Content
03/14 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
03/15 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
03/17 Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms
03/18 London, UK - EartH
03/19 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
03/21 Cologne, Germany - Artheater
03/22 Seraing, Belgium - OM
03/23 Kortrijk, Belgium - Wilde Westen
04/12 Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust
04/13 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
04/15 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
04/17 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
04/18 Montreal, QC - Outremont Theatre
04/19 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
04/22 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle