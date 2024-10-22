Mercury Rev Announce 2025 Tour

Mercury Rev has announced a 2025 international tour, promoting their first new album in nine years, Born Horses.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver, BC on February 24 and includes North American, UK, and European dates. In Canada, they're stopping by Montreal and Toronto in April.

After North America, they'll head overseas in mid-March, playing cities like London, Manchester, and Cologne before returning stateside in April.

The tour wraps up in Chicago on April 22​

French artist Nina Savary will also be joining them as an opening act for some of their UK and European shows.



Mercury Rev is an American indie rock band formed in Buffalo, New York, known for their eclectic, cinematic sound that blends elements of psychedelic rock, dream pop, and experimental rock.

Their music is characterized by sweeping arrangements, ethereal vocals, and lush orchestration, often compared to artists like The Flaming Lips and Spiritualized. Over the years, Mercury Rev has evolved from their noise-rock origins to create more expansive and emotionally rich albums, earning acclaim for their atmospheric approach to rock music.

Mercury Rev 2025 Tour Dates

02/24 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

02/25 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

02/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

02/28 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

03/01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

03/02 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

03/04 San Diego, CA - Casbah

03/13 Liverpool, UK - Content

03/14 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

03/15 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

03/17 Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms

03/18 London, UK - EartH

03/19 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

03/21 Cologne, Germany - Artheater

03/22 Seraing, Belgium - OM

03/23 Kortrijk, Belgium - Wilde Westen

04/12 Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust

04/13 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

04/15 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

04/17 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

04/18 Montreal, QC - Outremont Theatre

04/19 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

04/22 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle