Microsoft Copilot Autonomous Agents Are Coming Next Year

Microsoft’s AI Tour in London just announced news about Microsoft Copilot autonomous agents features coming next year. Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro (the guy leading Copilot at Work) hit the stage and gave us a look at what’s coming with Copilot AI.

They said Microsoft’s rolling out a public preview next month. Soon we can take the Copilot agents for a spin.

But the agents aren’t just for automating tasks, Nadella made it clear Copilot’s more like a team player, working alongside you rather than taking over. With Spataro pushing how it’s going to reshape office life.

What this means (besides cool new features) is that anyone worrying about losing their job to AI should see that autonomous agents will be your assistant instead of replacing you.

It’s designed to slide right into apps you already use like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams, making your workday smoother.

Think of it as your personal AI assistant, taking care of the boring stuff—summarizing reports, cranking out emails, even throwing in some fresh ideas.

This happened at a Microsoft AI Tour event in London at the O2 InterContinental Hotel, and it was about AI and productivity.

Microsoft’s autonomous agents are kind of like personal AI assistants for enterprise workers, built to handle specific tasks so people can focus on bigger projects. You can create your own in Copilot Studio with low-code or no-code tools, which makes it super easy. All you do is assign it a job, like sorting through service request emails.

From there, you just tell it—literally, in plain language—what to do with those emails, what info to pull out, and how to handle any missing details. You can also attach instructions or files on how to manage customer info and then let the AI do its thing.

This is all part of Microsoft’s strategy to make the most of its AI investments, including the OpenAI partnership (yep, the ChatGPT people). Currently, 2.1 million users are using Copilot every month through Microsoft’s business apps, and they’re aiming to boost that number even more.