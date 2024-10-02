Microsoft Released Office 2024 for Mac + PC

Microsoft just dropped Office 2024, the latest standalone version of their productivity suite for both Mac and PC. It’s a solid option for those who aren’t into the subscription thing with Microsoft 365.

This new release packs updated versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. These apps are what Microsoft calls “locked-in-time,” so no ongoing feature updates like you’d get with 365, but they're good to go right out of the box.

As for pricing, Office Home 2024 is $150, and if you need Outlook or commercial use rights, Office Home & Business 2024 is $250. It’s available now from retailers and Microsoft’s site.

Mac users get a few upgrades to enjoy. Excel’s now faster with multiple workbooks open, and Outlook’s customizable swipe gestures will play nice with the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse. PowerPoint introduces cool features like "cameo," for embedding live camera feeds into slides, and a "recording studio" for those times when you need to capture everything—from narration to animations.

OneNote gets a full-screen pen view for a better inking experience, and Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now support OpenDocument format 1.4. It’s all compatible with macOS Ventura, Sonoma, and Sequoia.

While Microsoft still pushes 365 for those wanting regular updates, Office 2024 is a great one-and-done for Mac users sticking to the traditional license model.



