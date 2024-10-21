   
 
Spacelab
Midjourney Website Features Will Go Live This Week

  
     
 

Midjourney has some great updates in the pipeline. They're about to drop version 6.5, focusing on hyper-realistic visuals with even better skin textures—making those AI-generated images pop like never before.

 

Midjourney’s web tool is now open to everyone, no Discord sign-up needed, meaning more people can get their hands on the editing power of Midjourney's generative AI.

 

 

This new Midjourneyimage editor includes:
• Edit uploaded image or web-based (url) image
• Retexture images to keep the shape of the image but repaints all the texture/colors/details according to your prompt.

 

On top of that, they've added features like ControlNet for more precise editing, plus personalization tools that adapt to user preferences over time. 

 

 

And it doesn't stop at images—they're also laying the groundwork for 3D content and short image-to-video animations, pushing the boundaries of what AI art tools can do.

 

As competition heats up, with challengers like Google's Imagen and Ideogram, Midjourney seems determined to stay at the forefront of AI-generated art.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
