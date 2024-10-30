New Apple MacBook Pro With M4 And Apple Intelligence



Apple just dropped the curtain on the latest MacBook Pro lineup, and it's powered by their shiny new M4 chips — we're talking M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

You can snag one for pre-order now, and they'll start shipping out on November 8.

It has a sophisticated 12MP Center Stage camera, Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro and M4 Max editions, plus a fresh nano-texture display choice, MacBook Pro just upped its game to be even more impressive and pro-ready.

These beasts are here to push performance into the stratosphere, making them the Swiss Army knives of laptops. They're not just machines; they're your personal intelligence sidekicks, thanks to Apple Intelligence, redefining your digital life while keeping your data tight.

You've got your choice of space black or the classic silver, with the 14-inch model rocking the M4 chip, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 16GB of memory right out of the gate for $1,599.

But if you need more oomph, the 14- and 16-inch versions with M4 Pro or M4 Max bring Thunderbolt 5 to the party, meaning you can say goodbye to slow transfer times and hello to hyper-connectivity.

Every model sports a Liquid Retina XDR display, now with an optional nano-texture for those who love a matte finish, and cranks out SDR content at up to 1000 nits.

There's also a spanking new 12MP Center Stage camera to make your video calls look like you're auditioning for Hollywood.

Battery life is up to 24 hours, which is the longest ever in a Mac.