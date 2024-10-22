New Macs With M4 Chips Will Be Announced Next Week

Right after he said that the first Macs with M4 chips are launching “very soon,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman narrowed it down a bit.

In a new post, he mentioned that Apple’s M4 Mac launch is scheduled for next week, though he didn’t give an exact day.

“Busy week for Apple next week: Apple Intelligence on Monday, then M4 Mac launch, then earnings results on Thursday,” he said.

This matters because Apple’s M-series chips have really shaken things up, giving their Macs a serious boost in performance and efficiency. The M4 could take that even further with faster speeds, longer battery life, and maybe some new features that keep Apple ahead of the curve.

If you’re already plugged into the Apple world—whether you’re doing creative work, coding, or just need a powerful machine—this launch could make a real difference in how you get things done.

Plus, whenever Apple drops new hardware, it usually sets the pace for what’s coming next in tech, so it’s worth paying attention too.

He also noted that Apple’s inviting journalists and content creators to a hands-on event in LA next Wednesday, so the Macs likely need to drop before then.

Meanwhile, leaker Sonny Dickson claimed we might see a new Mac mini with five USB-C ports launching this week instead. Dickson’s been right about some Apple leaks before, but not always spot-on with hardware.

Either way, it looks like Apple’s M4 Macs are coming in the next week or so. What’s unclear is whether we’ll get an event like last year’s "Scary Fast" one, or if the announcements will just roll out via press releases. There’s still time for Apple to send out invites, but the clock’s ticking.