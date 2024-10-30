Nothing Has A New Glow In The Dark Phone, Limited Edition

This special edition of the Nothing Phone has just been unleashed onto the world. It's not just any phone; it's a glowing testament to community involvement.

The Phone 2A Plus Community Edition was born from a competition where the company rallied its followers to “conceive and construct their dream phone.”

As for design, imagine a phone that not only lights up your life with its features but literally glows in the dark. That's right, the back of this phone has a phosphorescent design that would make any rave jealous, turning the night into a slightly greener, more luminous place.

You can get your hands on the phone from November 12th via Nothing's website at a price of $399, though stock is capped at only 1,000 units

Apart from the glow, it comes with six new wallpapers because, apparently, staring at your phone's background is the new zen. The packaging also got a glow-up, literally, with reflective elements that match the phone's vibe.

This launch isn't just about a new phone; it's about celebrating the community's creativity in a way that's as unique as humanity's obsession with making things glow in the dark. Remember, in the grand scheme of things, we're all just trying to find our light, and now, you can do that with a phone that actually glows.