Phantogram’s Running Through Colors Tour Will Be Amazing

Phantogram's Running Through Colors Tour is set to kick off on January 15, 2025, in Las Vegas at the Brooklyn Bowl. The tour will crisscross North America, making stops at iconic venues like the House of Blues in Anaheim, ACL Live in Austin, and even wrapping up at the Hollywood Palladium on February 28. This tour celebrates the release of their fifth album, Memory of a Day, which just dropped. The tour will hit a mix of major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Toronto and Vancouver​. Tickets are set to go on sale soon, so if you're into their mix of dream pop and psych rock, you'll want to grab them before they sell out! Phantogram's fusion of dream pop, trip-hop, and electronic rock makes for an amazing live experience, full of intense beats, moody synths, and ethereal vocals. Their live shows have a reputation for being visually stunning, adding another layer of sensory engagement to their already hypnotic sound. Phantogram is a New York-based electronic rock duo formed by Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter. Their sound is characterized by lush synths, hypnotic beats, and moody, atmospheric vocals, creating a unique mix of indie and electronic music. With hits like "Black Out Days" and "Fall in Love," they've built a reputation for introspective lyrics paired with vibrant, psychedelic soundscapes. Phantogram Tour Dates 1/15 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

1/16 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

1/17 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

1/19 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

1/22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

1/24 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

1/25 – House of Blues – Houston, TX

1/27 – House of Blues – New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

1/28 – The Hall – Little Rock, AR

1/29 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

1/31 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

2/03 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

2/04 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

2/06 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

2/08 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

2/10 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

2/12 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

2/13 – Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

2/14 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

2/15 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

2/18 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

2/19 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

2/21 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

2/22 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

2/24 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

2/26 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

2/28 – Hollywood Palladium – Hollywood, CA

