Pink Floyd Is Selling Their Catalog To Sony Music For A Cool $400 Million

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their catalog to Sony Music for a cool $400 million.

The deal’s been floating around for a while, with rumors of other big players interested, but Sony seems to be closing in.

If it goes through, Sony would gain the rights to everything from Dark Side of the Moon to The Wall. Floyd’s legacy has always been about pushing boundaries, so it'll be interesting to see how Sony handles their catalog—whether they keep it sacred or start cranking out remasters like there’s no tomorrow.

This includes their recordings, likeness, and more, as reported by Variety and Financial Times.

Money talks, but let’s hope the music doesn’t get lost in translation.

Pink Floyd, formed in 1965, started as a psychedelic rock band led by Syd Barrett. After Barrett’s departure due to mental health struggles, guitarist David Gilmour joined, and bassist Roger Waters took creative control.

Their iconic albums The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall cemented their status as rock legends, known for blending experimental soundscapes with philosophical lyrics. Internal tensions led to Waters’ departure in the '80s, but their music remains timeless.