   
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE NEWS CREATORS STORE
TECH MUSIC FESTIVALS METAVERSE        
 
     
     
 
     
 

Richie Hawtin Is Reissuing Musik From His Plastikman Alias - Listen Now

  
     
   
     
  By Spacelab  
   
 

Richie Hawtin is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Musik, his iconic second album under the Plastikman alias, with a remastered vinyl reissue dropping on December 6, 2024. 


This limited edition will be pressed on eco-friendly bio-vinyl and features the original tracks remastered from the original tapes. 

 

Released in November 1994, Musik marked Hawtin’s second album as Plastikman and his third full-length project overall.


I've always dug Richie Hawtin and his ability to make highly creative techno sets, complete with a pounding 4/4 rhythm that never gets boring. The music just has vibes, you know?

 

Plastikman has always been one of my favorite alter egos, and it gives him a chance to change things up musically. 

 


Check out a sample from Musik below.



The reissue highlights Hawtin's legacy as a pioneer in minimal techno and comes with environmentally conscious packaging by using bio-vinyl with eco-conscious packaging—definitely a treat for vinyl heads who appreciate a good sound update and some sustainability vibes.


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 