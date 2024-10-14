Richie Hawtin Is Reissuing Musik From His Plastikman Alias - Listen Now

Richie Hawtin is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Musik, his iconic second album under the Plastikman alias, with a remastered vinyl reissue dropping on December 6, 2024.

This limited edition will be pressed on eco-friendly bio-vinyl and features the original tracks remastered from the original tapes.

Released in November 1994, Musik marked Hawtin’s second album as Plastikman and his third full-length project overall.





I've always dug Richie Hawtin and his ability to make highly creative techno sets, complete with a pounding 4/4 rhythm that never gets boring. The music just has vibes, you know?

Plastikman has always been one of my favorite alter egos, and it gives him a chance to change things up musically.





Check out a sample from Musik below.

The reissue highlights Hawtin's legacy as a pioneer in minimal techno and comes with environmentally conscious packaging by using bio-vinyl with eco-conscious packaging—definitely a treat for vinyl heads who appreciate a good sound update and some sustainability vibes.