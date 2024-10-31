Samsung Might Launch An Extended Reality Wearable Device In 2025

Samsung might launch an extended reality (XR) wearable in 2025.



The company hinted at its big plans in its latest earnings report, saying how it aims to enhance connectivity across the Galaxy ecosystem, and XR wearables would be part of that.



While previous rumors had Samsung dropping a developer version by October 2024, that didn’t quite pan out—and their earnings call didn’t exactly offer launch specifics either. So, the 2025 release is still up in the air.



Samsung first teased this idea at last year’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked, hinting at a device that combines augmented, mixed, and virtual reality, running on a custom Android version from Google and a Qualcomm chip.



Samsung EVP Jaejune Kim also hinted at a potential for a more budget-friendly foldable phone.



Foldables are apparently hitting high satisfaction marks, so Samsung’s considering ways to make them more affordable.



Plus, Kim mentioned they’re cooking up a “new form factor” for those craving a next-level mobile experience, which could tie back to this XR wearable—or maybe something even more experimental. And naturally, Samsung’s still on track with the Galaxy S25, promising to dial up AI features and keep foldables in focus.