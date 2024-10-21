Samsung’s Z Fold Special Edition Has Been Released

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and it's giving the Z Fold 6 a run for its money—literally. It's thinner, lighter, and sports bigger screens inside and out, plus a sleek new banded pattern on the back.



The SE also packs more memory for Galaxy AI and an upgraded 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, which is a serious step up.



The catch? It's only launching in South Korea (priced at just over $2,000) and China. At 10.6mm thick and 236 grams, it's a tad slimmer and lighter than the Fold 6. And those displays? They’ve grown too, to 8.0 and 6.5 inches.



Despite the tweaks, it doesn’t shake up the foldable game much. But if you're into Samsung's best foldables, this might be worth the import hassle.