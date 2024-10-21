   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES       STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Samsung’s Z Fold Special Edition Has Been Released

  
     
 

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, and it's giving the Z Fold 6 a run for its money—literally. It's thinner, lighter, and sports bigger screens inside and out, plus a sleek new banded pattern on the back. 


The SE also packs more memory for Galaxy AI and an upgraded 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, which is a serious step up.

 


The catch? It's only launching in South Korea (priced at just over $2,000) and China. At 10.6mm thick and 236 grams, it's a tad slimmer and lighter than the Fold 6. And those displays? They’ve grown too, to 8.0 and 6.5 inches.

 


Despite the tweaks, it doesn’t shake up the foldable game much. But if you're into Samsung's best foldables, this might be worth the import hassle.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 