Spotify Added Custom Playlist Thumbnails

Spotify just rolled out an in-app cover art maker for playlists, and it's a game-changer for anyone who loves curating music.



It’s a simple but solid feature, especially if you like to share your playlists with friends or followers. A good thumbnail can capture interest and stand apart from long lists of others people’s playlists.



Now you can customize your playlist covers directly in the app. It’s pretty straight up—you get to upload your own photos, add text, play around with some basic design elements, and give your playlists a unique look that matches your intended vibe.



Whether you're making a moody late-night mix or a pumped-up workout playlist, you can now craft covers that actually reflect the mood of the music.



You don’t need to be a design pro either, which makes it all the more accessible. Just pick something that feels right and roll with it. It’s a small touch, but it makes a big difference.