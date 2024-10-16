The New Sonos Arc Ultra - What’s Good

Sonos just dropped the Arc Ultra, their latest high-end soundbar that also debuts their new Sound Motion™ tech.

It’s a big change in audio engineering, shrinking the transducer while pumping up the bass.

Basically, you’re getting a more powerful sound from a smaller package. The Arc Ultra delivers twice the bass of the previous model and offers a 9.1.4 spatial audio experience, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish design.

People generally seem excited about the Sonos Arc Ultra’s design and the new Sound Motion™ technology. Reviewers are also praising its improved Speech Enhancement for clearer dialogue and the addition of Bluetooth, which the original Arc lacked.

Sonos is calling Sound Motion™ one of the biggest audio engineering breakthroughs in nearly a century, promising unmatched clarity, depth, and balance in a soundbar.

The Arc Ultra packs 14 drivers—three more than the Arc—including seven tweeters, six midwoofers, and the Sound Motion™ woofer, delivering 9.1.4 output solo.

We can expect clearer dialogue with improved Speech Enhancement and support for Trueplay, now for Android users too. Plus, it has Bluetooth, which the original Arc didn’t. You can pair it with Sonos Ace headphones for private listening, and Sonos is also launching the new matte-finish Sub 4 subwoofer.