   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES       STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

They Might Be Giants Announce 2025 US Tour

  
     
 

They Might Be Giants are back on the road, bringing their quirky, brainy energy across the US once again. 

 

It’s their “Big Show Tour,” and they're going to do different songs for each show, drawing on the bands 4+ decades of history.

 

 

The tour kicks off in March, spanning a solid run of cities coast to coast. Expect the classics, some deep cuts, and plenty of dad-joke banter that only TMBG can deliver. Tickets are on sale soon, so dust off your best accordion impressions and get ready.

 

 

They Might Be Giants are an alternative rock band known for their witty lyrics, eclectic style, and quirky charm. 

 

Blending elements of rock, pop, and even children's music, they’ve been delighting fans since the '80s with their genre-bending sound. Their mix of humor, clever storytelling, and catchy melodies makes them an enduring favorite in alt-rock circles.

 

GET TICKETS
 

GET TICKETS AT STUBHUB


They Might Be Giants Tour Dates
11/01 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall Southampton
11/02 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction
11/03 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
11/05 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
11/06 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - Boiler Shop
11/08 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall
11/09 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
11/12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
11/13 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
11/15 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
11/16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
11/17 - London, UK - Roundhouse
12/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
12/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
12/07 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
12/08 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
12/09 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
12/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
12/14 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
12/15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
02/27 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
03/01 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
03/05 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - JoCo Cruise
03/21 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
03/22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
03/23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
03/25 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
03/26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
03/28 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
05/09 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
05/10 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
05/13 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
05/14 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
05/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
06/06 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
06/07 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
06/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
06/13 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
06/14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 