They Might Be Giants Announce 2025 US Tour

They Might Be Giants are back on the road, bringing their quirky, brainy energy across the US once again.

It’s their “Big Show Tour,” and they're going to do different songs for each show, drawing on the bands 4+ decades of history.

The tour kicks off in March, spanning a solid run of cities coast to coast. Expect the classics, some deep cuts, and plenty of dad-joke banter that only TMBG can deliver. Tickets are on sale soon, so dust off your best accordion impressions and get ready.

They Might Be Giants are an alternative rock band known for their witty lyrics, eclectic style, and quirky charm.

Blending elements of rock, pop, and even children's music, they’ve been delighting fans since the '80s with their genre-bending sound. Their mix of humor, clever storytelling, and catchy melodies makes them an enduring favorite in alt-rock circles.





They Might Be Giants Tour Dates

11/01 - Southampton, UK - O2 Guildhall Southampton

11/02 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction

11/03 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/05 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

11/06 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - Boiler Shop

11/08 - Belfast, UK - Mandela Hall

11/09 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

11/12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

11/13 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

11/15 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

11/16 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

11/17 - London, UK - Roundhouse

12/05 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12/07 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/08 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/09 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

12/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

12/14 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

12/15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

02/27 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

03/01 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

03/05 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - JoCo Cruise

03/21 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

03/22 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

03/23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

03/25 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

03/26 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

03/28 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

05/09 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

05/10 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

05/13 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

05/14 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

05/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

06/06 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

06/07 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

06/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

06/13 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

06/14 - Seattle, WA - Neptune