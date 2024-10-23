Youtube For Android Rolls Out New Miniplayer, Settings Redesign

YouTube for Android has a new redesign that's smoother and more intuitive.



The standout changes include an updated mini player and a refreshed settings layout, both designed to make your viewing experience more seamless.



The miniplayer is getting a visual overhaul—it’s now better integrated into the interface, giving users a cleaner look when navigating between playlists or switching videos.



There’s more emphasis on swipe gestures, making it easier to flick through content without getting lost in an endless list of suggestions. It’s like YouTube decided to Marie Kondo its cluttered player UI.



On top of that, the settings menu has been streamlined.



No more hunting for video quality options or accessibility features—they’ve tidied it up so the essentials are front and center. It's a subtle but much-needed tweak that helps cut down on all that annoying tapping and scrolling just to adjust a simple setting.



These updates are rolling out now, and they make YouTube feel a bit more polished and modern—like they’re finally catching up with some of the quality-of-life changes users have been asking for.



It’s a small, but welcome shift that makes binge-watching cat videos or catching up on your favorite channels just a bit nicer.