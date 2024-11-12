Amazon Music Unlimited Is Giving You a Free 3 Months

Amazon Music Unlimited is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing access to its extensive library of 100 million songs in HD and Ultra HD, along with ad-free podcasts.

Get the free trial here.

After the trial, the service costs £10.99 per month, with a discounted rate of £9.99 for Prime members.

You get offline downloads, exclusive playlists, and the ability to listen hands-free on Alexa devices. And high-definition sound and spatial audio.

Plus, with podcasts baked in, it’s a one-stop shop for audio content. Pair that with discounts for Prime members, and it’s basically a music buffet for those already living the Amazon lifestyle.

While Amazon occasionally extends promotions during events like Prime Day and Black Friday, the current offer stands at 30 days.

Amazon Music Unlimited is like having a backstage pass to a massive music library—think 100 million songs, ad-free, ready for streaming in HD and Ultra HD quality.