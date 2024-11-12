Apple Will Release A Smart Home Camera In 2026 That Uses AI

Apple’s gearing up to take on the smart home camera game in 2026, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



It looks like they’re finally ready to jump into the ring against HomeKit-compatible players like the Eve Indoor Cam.



From the sound of it, Apple’s not aiming small—they’re reportedly targeting annual shipments in the tens of millions.



That’s a pretty bold move, so clearly, they think this is going to be more than just another accessory—it could be the next big thing in their lineup.



Kuo hints that the secret sauce is going to be deep integration with Siri and Apple’s own Intelligence features.



Translation: the camera’s going to be smarter than your average home cam, thanks to the extra brainpower from Apple's software ecosystem.

But the big question remains—what's Apple bringing to the table that third-party HomeKit cameras aren't already doing?

Maybe they’ll throw in a beefy Apple Silicon chip to pack in some exclusive features that the competition just can’t touch.



Their first big splash in the smart home world will be a smart display that’s reportedly dropping next year.



Think of it like a HomePod meets touchscreen love child—a squarish display designed to serve up recipes, timers, and other kitchen-friendly content. It’s clearly gunning for the Echo Show’s spot on your countertop.



Fast forward a couple of years, and Apple’s working on an even cooler display with a twist—literally. This one will sit on an articulated robotic arm that can tilt and pan to keep you in view as you move around the room.