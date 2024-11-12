   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
GEAR AI SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDES       STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

Apple Will Release A Smart Home Camera In 2026 That Uses AI

  
     
   
     
 

Apple’s gearing up to take on the smart home camera game in 2026, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. 


It looks like they’re finally ready to jump into the ring against HomeKit-compatible players like the Eve Indoor Cam. 

 


From the sound of it, Apple’s not aiming small—they’re reportedly targeting annual shipments in the tens of millions. 


That’s a pretty bold move, so clearly, they think this is going to be more than just another accessory—it could be the next big thing in their lineup.


Kuo hints that the secret sauce is going to be deep integration with Siri and Apple’s own Intelligence features. 


Translation: the camera’s going to be smarter than your average home cam, thanks to the extra brainpower from Apple's software ecosystem.

 

But the big question remains—what's Apple bringing to the table that third-party HomeKit cameras aren't already doing?

 

Maybe they’ll throw in a beefy Apple Silicon chip to pack in some exclusive features that the competition just can’t touch.


Their first big splash in the smart home world will be a smart display that’s reportedly dropping next year. 


Think of it like a HomePod meets touchscreen love child—a squarish display designed to serve up recipes, timers, and other kitchen-friendly content. It’s clearly gunning for the Echo Show’s spot on your countertop.


Fast forward a couple of years, and Apple’s working on an even cooler display with a twist—literally. This one will sit on an articulated robotic arm that can tilt and pan to keep you in view as you move around the room.

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 