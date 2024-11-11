Apple Vision Pro 2 Gets Upgraded, Including An M5 Chip

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shared that Apple’s second-gen Vision Pro headset is zeroing in on internal upgrades, including a bump up to the unreleased M5 chip.



It’s now reportedly in active development, and Gurman expects we’ll see it hit the market sometime between fall 2025 and spring 2026.

Ming-Chi Kuo, another go-to Apple analyst, backed this up earlier, noting the M5-powered update and hinting at some Apple Intelligence features on board for 2025.



The current Vision Pro runs on Apple’s M2 chip, which was introduced back in 2022; and by 2026, we’ll likely be on to the M6 chips.



Reports suggest the new Vision Pro will recycle a lot of components from the original model, with only minor tweaks to the physical design.



Gurman also mentioned that Apple’s gathering employee feedback on the smart glasses market—checking out how people feel about products like Snapchat Spectacles and Meta Ray-Bans, which are already offering video recording, calls, and music streaming.



There’s even speculation Apple could take a swing at blending AirPods into a glasses form factor.