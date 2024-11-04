Apple iOS 18.2 Release Date Is In December

Apple’s next wave of AI features is set to hit early December with the iOS 18.2 update, and it’s bringing some heavy hitters.



We can expect an upgraded Apple Intelligence that now includes ChatGPT chatbot integration, the new Image Playground app, and customizable “Genmoji” emojis. Word on the street is that it could drop as soon as the week of December 2—unless Apple pulls a surprise delay.



This all comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a trusted source (ak.a. “The Apple Whisperer.”)

After that, the next big AI upgrade lands in April with iOS 18.4, packing a boosted Siri. This version will let Siri check out info on your screen and give you smarter responses.



December’s iOS update will also start supporting different English dialects, moving beyond just American English. Europe’s up next with the April release, but don’t expect Apple to crack into China anytime soon—that’s probably on hold until iOS 19, if it happens at all.



Looking further out, Google’s Gemini might join the party, but it’s likely OpenAI’s tech will have the stage to itself for a while.