New Google Gemini App For iPhone Is Out, And It’s An Upgrade

Google just dropped its standalone Gemini AI app for iPhone users, giving a serious upgrade from what they had before.



If you’ve been using the limited version tucked inside the main Google app, this one is an upgrade and is inline with what’s offered on Android phones.



You can download it now available on the App Store, the standalone app comes with new perks, including Gemini Live and iOS-specific goodies like Dynamic Island integration.



Until now, iPhone users were stuck with a stripped-down version of Gemini, hidden behind a tab in the regular Google app, while Android had the upper hand. But with this new release, the gap between iOS and Android is getting a lot narrower.



So here’s what’s new—the app lets you chat with Google’s AI through text or voice, plus it supports Gemini Extensions for an even deeper experience.



The real star of the show though is Gemini Live—a feature you couldn’t get before. It pops up in the Dynamic Island and Lock Screen, letting you steer your AI interactions without needing to jump back into the app. Super handy.



The app itself is free, but if you’re looking for more advanced features, there’s Gemini Advanced—a premium add-on through a Google One AI plan at $18.99 a month.



That plan doesn’t just supercharge Gemini; you also get access to the 1.5 Pro model, early access to new features, and a massive one-million-token context window. Just make sure you’re signed in with your Google account to unlock everything.



Google's been rolling this out globally after testing it in the Philippines. Now it’s live in places like the US, UK, Australia, and India. If you’re looking to take Gemini for a spin, now’s your chance.