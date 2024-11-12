Björk Is Doing A Nature Manifesto In Paris

Björk (the avant-garde eco-warrior) is set to debut “Nature Manifesto,” an immersive sound installation at Paris's Centre Pompidou from November 20 to December 9, 2024.

Nature Manifesto, pt. 1



it is an emergency

the apocalypse has already happened

and how we will act now is essential

in pioneering sound-strata

with mutant peacocks, bees, and lemurs

biology will reassemble in new ways

and micro-organisms will mate with other life-forms

to heal… pic.twitter.com/fdHP70c0qO — björk (@bjork) November 12, 2024

This 3-minute, 40-second piece, crafted with artist Aleph, merges Björk's narration with sounds of endangered and extinct animals, aiming to reconnect urbanites with the raw vitality of nature.

The installation coincides with the forum "Biodiversity: Which culture for which future?"

Björk's collaboration with IRCAM and the use of AI software to blend animal sounds with her manifesto underscores her commitment to environmental advocacy.