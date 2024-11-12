   
 
Björk Is Doing A Nature Manifesto In Paris

  
     
   
   
 

Björk (the avant-garde eco-warrior) is set to debut “Nature Manifesto,” an immersive sound installation at Paris's Centre Pompidou from November 20 to December 9, 2024. 

 

 

 

This 3-minute, 40-second piece, crafted with artist Aleph, merges Björk's narration with sounds of endangered and extinct animals, aiming to reconnect urbanites with the raw vitality of nature.

 

The installation coincides with the forum "Biodiversity: Which culture for which future?"

Björk's collaboration with IRCAM and the use of AI software to blend animal sounds with her manifesto underscores her commitment to environmental advocacy.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
