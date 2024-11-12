Bluesky and Threads Just Went Through Outrageous Growth. Here’s Why It Happened.

Bluesky just added over 700,000 new users in the past week, pushing its total user base to a solid 14.5 million — up from 10 million back in September.

Meta’s Threads app is now boasting over 275 million monthly users, up from 150 million in April.

Both platforms are currently flooded with fresh users introducing themselves and looking for a new hangout after Trump’s recent election win.

This latest growth spurt isn’t quite its fastest though; they had a jaw-dropping 1 million sign-ups in three days when X got banned in Brazil.

I think what we all need to watch for here is how many of these new users follow through on consistent use of Bluesky.

Signing up for a new platform is easy, but getting engagement right away is hard. New users have no posting history, no engagement history and no interaction history, so what people find is that they post and then nobody likes their post.

This leads to a lot of people eventually abandoning regular use of the platform.

So watch to see if these users sign up and then decline in use over the next 30 days, or whether there is actual true engagement.

Look for numbers like daily active users (DAU), and see whether they're consistent or decline as time goes on, and this will show you whether or not people are really making the jump or just doing the easy thing and starting a new profile.

Most of the new Bluesky recruits are from the US, which seems to be turning a few more heads, according to company spokesperson Emily Liu.

Meta Threads

Meanwhile, Meta’s Threads app is sitting pretty at the top of Apple’s “free” app chart. Bluesky is holding its own in seventh place, outpacing Instagram, Facebook, and X.

But not everyone’s here for the Musk show. A lot of users, feeling rubbed the wrong way by Musk’s election antics or just plain over it, are jumping ship. “What’s fascinating is the range of communities flocking to Bluesky this past week,” noted Bluesky COO Rose Wang. She mentioned groups centered on wrestling, city planning, and, of course, Taylor Swift.