ElevenLabs Can Now Build Conversational AI Agents

ElevenLabs just launched tools for building conversational AI bots on its platform. The startup, known for its AI voice cloning and text-to-speech services, now lets users create chat agents with customizable options like tone and response length.

Head of growth Sam Sklar told TechCrunch that many clients were already using ElevenLabs tech for AI agents, but integrating knowledge bases and handling customer interruptions was tricky—hence, the push to create a full bot-building pipeline.

Users can dive in by choosing a template, picking an LLM (like GPT or Gemini), and tweaking settings like voice, response creativity, and token limits. They can also add a knowledge base (file, URL, or text) or even their own custom LLM. ElevenLabs’ tools support Python, JavaScript, React, and Swift, with a WebSocket API for deeper customization.

While the company’s new bots handle speech-to-text internally, there’s no standalone API for it—yet. If that changes, ElevenLabs could be squaring up against Google, Microsoft, and other big names in the space.