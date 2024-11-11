Flux Got a HUGE Upgrade With 1.1 Pro. Find Out Why.

Flux 1.1 Pro, from Black Forest Labs, is out and people are already surprised by its upgraded abilities in AI image generation—and for good reason.



This model doesn’t just look sharp; it’s a powerhouse upgrade.



It boosts image generation speeds up to six times faster than before without cutting back on quality.

This is important because Flux repeatedly keeps out pacing Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and Google’s Imagen, which is what Gemini uses.



Performance-wise, Flux 1.1 Pro is topping the leaderboard, claiming the highest Elo score on the Artificial Analysis image arena, outpacing all other models on the leaderboard.



But this is really just a horse race as far as scoreboarding on benchmarks. One takes the lead, then another replaces it.



What really matters is output.

Most people don't care if image creation takes one second or two seconds, as long as the result is good and what they get what they wanted.



Flux 1.1 Pro does this because it has a consistent ability to stick closely to complex prompts.



It nails even the trickiest text inputs, making it a go-to for professionals in advertising, design, and digital content creation, where precise interpretation is everything.



And if that’s not enough, Flux 1.1 Pro has joined forces with platforms like xAI's Grok-2 chatbot, so users on the X platform can now generate images directly through the app. This integration broadens its reach, giving even more creators access to its next-level capabilities.