Google Lens Can Now Help You Shop IRL

Google is leveling up its shopping game with a new Google Lens feature designed to make in-store browsing better.



Starting today, Android and iOS users in the U.S. can take a picture of a product in a physical store with the Google app to instantly get detailed info—think customer reviews, price comparisons, stock availability at nearby retailers, and even similar items in the same store.



This is all made possible by what Google calls “major advancements in our AI image recognition technology,” You’ll need to share your location, as the feature relies on knowing which store you’re in.

At launch, it supports beauty products, toys, and electronics at retailers like Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and even Amazon (if you’re scouting their inventory from afar).



This isn’t Google’s first move into streamlining shopping.



It recently added stock-checking tools to Maps and is expanding Google Pay with more flexible payment options, including Afterpay now and Klarna coming soon.



It’s another step toward blending physical and digital shopping, making it easier to skip the guesswork and snag what you need—whether you’re price-checking in the aisle or planning your haul at home.