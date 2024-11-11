Good News: Grok Is Testing A Free Version

X is testing a free version of its AI chatbot, Grok, in select regions, with confirmed testing in New Zealand.

This move broadens access to Grok, which was previously exclusive to Premium+ subscribers.

Users on X have reported that this free version comes with some limitations:

Accounts must be at least seven days old and linked to a phone number to access Grok for free.





There are usage quotas: users can make up to 10 queries every two hours with the Grok-2 model and 20 queries with the Grok-2 mini model. Image analysis is limited to three queries per day.



These developments suggest X's strategy to expand its user base and improve its AI product by making Grok more accessible to non-paying users.

The testing of this free tier could indicate future plans for a wider rollout.

This information aligns with reports from TechCrunch, which confirmed the testing in New Zealand, and various posts on X itself mentioning the rollout of a free tier with a new logo.