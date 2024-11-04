MacBook Pro 2026: OLED Display and Thinner Design

Here’s the latest on the future of the MacBook Pro: there’s a good chance it will have an OLED display and a thinner design in 2026.



The latest OLED display rumors say that Apple is looking to bring OLED to the MacBook Pro by 2026.



An OLED display brings higher brightness, richer contrast, and true blacks, making everything on screen look sharper and more vibrant. It’s also more power-efficient than other screen types, so you get longer battery life while enjoying better visuals.







Trusted Apple analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young predict that mini-LED will stick around through 2025.



Ming-Chi Kuo is considered a trusted source because he has a long track record of accurate predictions on Apple’s products and strategies, based on insider knowledge and deep connections with supply chain sources. His insights often align with actual product launches, making him one of the go-to analysts for early and reliable Apple news.



Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, is a trusted source for Apple display technology predictions due to his strong industry connections and proven accuracy on features like ProMotion and mini-LED displays.







Then there’s that slimmer design Apple’s working on. Earlier this year, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg dropped hints about Apple’s ambition to make the MacBook Pro thinner than ever.

The idea is for these future models to stand out as the thinnest, lightest devices in their class—a big selling point for those who want serious power without bulk.



So, if you’re willing to skip this year’s speed boost, these bigger changes could make 2026 the year to finally hit refresh on your MacBook. And according to Gurman’s latest update, a “true overhaul” is probably coming in 2026, complete with OLED and that sleek new design.