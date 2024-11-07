Microsoft Is Bringing AI-powered Office Features To Microsoft 365. Find Out Why.

Microsoft is integrating its AI-powered Office features, specifically those under the Copilot Pro umbrella, into its Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions in select markets including Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Subscribers in these regions will receive a monthly allotment of AI credits, which can be used for AI enhancements in apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and the Microsoft Designer app.

This is a big move for Microsoft, because we're seeing the growing AI use across the spectrum of Microsoft products and services. It's not just a premium product anymore, different levels of capabilities are being added down the food chain of Microsoft software.

What we need to watch here is: how widely does this get used? Will this be a feature set that's available but not used much, like most Miicrosoft Office features? Will there be a consistent set of power users that represent a minority of users, but most people don't tap into it?

Or will these become popular features, widely used?

The reason this is important is that it can serve as a litmus test for AI features for future Microsoft products and services.

This appears to be a trial for potentially rolling out similar changes in other markets, like the US and Europe, based on feedback and performance in these initial regions.

This move signifies a shift from the previous model where these AI features were offered through a separate $20 monthly Copilot Pro subscription.