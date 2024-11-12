   
 
Spacelab
Nvidia’s New App Is Out - Replacing GeForce Experience

  
     
   
     
 

Nvidia is launching its Nvidia app for PC, and it has been designed to replace the GeForce Experience app.

 

It’s officially out of beta. Say goodbye to the old interface we’ve been tolerating and say hello to “Nvidia RTX Experience.”

 

Yeah, they finally decided to give GeForce Experience the makeover it needed—and then some.

 

For the content creators out there—they didn’t forget us. 

 

 

The app now includes tighter integration with Nvidia Broadcast, so livestreams and video calls can use background blurs and noise canceling features. 

 

 

 

The revamped app is smoother, more intuitive, and packed with features you actually want to use. 

 

Nvidia has focused on refining the whole setup: expect quicker game optimizations, better driver management, and a more streamlined overlay that won’t slow your system to a crawl. 

 

They've also thrown in some AI-enhanced tools, like automatic game setting adjustments and video recording with improved noise reduction.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
