The End Of Pitchfork Music Festival

After 19 years, the Pitchfork Music Festival has announced that it will not be returning to Chicago in 2025.

This is the end of its long-standing run in Chicago.

The festival has been a big part of Chicago's music scene, featuring a diverse lineup of indie, alternative, and experimental music acts.

It looks like Pitchfork intends to explore other event formats or locations, but details on these were not provided in the announcement.

The evolving landscape of music festivals played a role in this decision.



While no specific reasons were detailed in the announcement, there's mention in local news of challenges like loss of sponsorships, rising insurance costs, competition with other festivals, and not generating sufficient revenue, as relayed by an organizer to Ald. Walter Burnett.