   
 
Spacelab
TECH CREATORS FESTIVALS  MUSIC
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
2024 Divider 2025 Divider FESTIVAL NEWS Divider MUSIC NEWS Divider   Divider STORE
 
     
     
 
     
 

The End Of Pitchfork Music Festival

  
     
   
     
 

After 19 years, the Pitchfork Music Festival has announced that it will not be returning to Chicago in 2025. 

 

This is the end of its long-standing run in Chicago.

 

The festival has been a big part of Chicago's music scene, featuring a diverse lineup of indie, alternative, and experimental music acts. 

 

 

It looks like Pitchfork intends to explore other event formats or locations, but details on these were not provided in the announcement.

 

The evolving landscape of music festivals played a role in this decision.


While no specific reasons were detailed in the announcement, there's mention in local news of challenges like loss of sponsorships, rising insurance costs, competition with other festivals, and not generating sufficient revenue, as relayed by an organizer to Ald. Walter Burnett.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS PRIVACY
EUROPE       ETHICS
ASIA       FTC DISCLOSURE
2024       SEARCH
2025        
COACHELLA        
 
     
 

 