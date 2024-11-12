iPhone SE 4 Camera Will Begin  Mass Production Next Month

Apple is gearing up to bring its iPhone SE 4 to the masses.



Its camera supplier LG Innotek will kick off mass production of those all-important front camera modules in December. This news is coming straight out of Korea, via economic newspaper Ajunews.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting around 8.6 million units will roll off the production line through the first quarter of next year.







We’re talking a sub-$500 device that’s looking a lot like the iPhone 14: a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a shiny new A-series chip, USB-C, a single 48-megapixel rear shooter, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence, and Apple’s very own in-house 5G modem. If all this pans out, it’s shaping up to be a pretty sweet budget contender.



Apparently, LG Innotek is currently running final tests, with production lined up to start next month.

Typically, they start shipping camera components about three months ahead of a device’s launch, which fits right in with those rumors of a March or April 2025 release date for the iPhone SE 4.