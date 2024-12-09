The Future of Adobe and Amazon Web Services Ads: Now Your Data Works Overtime to So You Can Shop Smarter

Adobe and Amazon Web Services are teaming up to make the Adobe Experience Platform available on AWS.



This can help brands deliver more personalized customer experiences by bringing real-time insights across various channels like websites, mobile apps and email.



It’s a digital age we’re living in and customers expect interactions with brands to be timely, relevant, and tailored to their preferences.



And nothing says “personalized experience” quite like two tech giants teaming up to turn every interaction into a data-driven marketing opportunity.



Still, the partnership has the potential to make those “just-for-you” moments from brands feel genuinely thoughtful instead of just algorithmically convenient.



By integrating AEP with AWS's cloud infrastructure, businesses can get a comprehensive, real-time view of customer behaviors and preferences.



This means that whether you're shopping online, interacting with a brand's app, or visiting a physical store, the brand can provide a consistent and personalized experience.



Here Are the Advantages:

