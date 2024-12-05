Android Has A Big New Update With AI, Spotify And More

Big changes are coming for Android and Pixel devices, courtesy of Android 15’s first quarterly update. Get Android holiday shopping deals here!

Whether you’re here for smarter accessibility features, AI-powered upgrades, or a few Pixel-exclusive treats, there’s something for everyone to get excited about. Let’s break it down.

The rollout is underway for Android 15 devices, including Pixels from the 6 series onward. Check your updates and dive in — there’s plenty to explore.

These updates aren’t just shiny new buttons — they reflect Google’s broader push toward making devices more intuitive and accessible.

Whether it’s giving users with disabilities richer tools or making AI assistants smarter (and actually useful), Android 15 is doubling down on meaningful innovation. And for Pixel owners, these extras make a strong case for sticking with Google’s flagship lineup.

Smarter Captions and AI Enhancements

One of the standout features for all Android phones is Expressive Captions, which add more depth to video captions. These go beyond the usual transcriptions, sprinkling in non-verbal cues like “[gasp]” or “[applause]” to help capture the vibe. They’ll show up anywhere video captions are supported, from social media clips to video messages. It’s one of those subtle updates that makes a big difference, especially for accessibility and context.

Google is beefing up the Lookout app, designed for users with low vision or blindness. Thanks to its Gemini 1.5 AI model, Lookout’s Image Q&A feature now offers richer, more detailed descriptions of photos. Whether it’s a picture you’ve just snapped or an image you’re viewing, this upgrade aims to make visual content more inclusive and meaningful.

A new Spotify extension means you can now queue up your favorite playlists right through Gemini. It’s another step toward making Gemini as functional as the old Google Assistant — something AI skeptics will definitely appreciate. On top of that, the Utilities extension is rolling out, giving Gemini the ability to handle tasks like sending emails, making calls, and tweaking settings.

Fun, Functional, and Just Plain Cool

Android’s lighter updates bring a bit of fun too. You can now whip up stickers with Emoji Kitchen in Gboard, share photos via QR codes in Quick Share, and scan receipts more efficiently in Google Drive. They’re small but welcome upgrades that sprinkle convenience into your daily routine.

Pixel Gets Exclusive Love

If you’re rocking a Pixel 9, this update is like a mini holiday gift. The Screenshots app is leveling up: now, your searches with Circle can be saved directly to the app. Gboard will even suggest search phrases based on what you’ve saved. Plus, if you’re the kind of person who screenshots tickets or credit cards for Google Wallet, you’ll be able to save those in Screenshots too.

Call screening on Pixel is also getting smarter, offering contextual reply suggestions during calls. So when someone’s droning on to the assistant, you can tap on quick responses without even picking up. Handy, right?

For older Pixel models, features like Identity Check add an extra layer of security. If your phone thinks you’re in an unfamiliar location, it’ll ask for more authentication before you mess with sensitive settings.