Aphex Twin’s Surprise Drop Is Proof He’s Still Light-Years Ahead. Just Take My Money Already.

  
     
   
   
 

Aphex Twin, the ever-elusive sonic shapeshifter, has once again caught us off guard. 

 

He’s announced a surprise compilation titled Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023). The release date is Dec. 17, 2024 via Warp Records.

 

Check out a preview below.

 

 

 

The compilation offers a rare glimpse into the artist's creative process during this period, showcasing his signature blend of intricate rhythms and ambient soundscapes. 


This collection features tracks previously available only through his merchandise outlets during live performances between 2016 and 2023. 

 

It's now available for streaming and purchase on major platforms. For those who appreciate the unpredictable genius of Aphex Twin, this release is a welcome addition to his ever-evolving discography.

  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
