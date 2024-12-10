Apple Music Has 3 New Stations: Vibey, Clubby, and Chill. Radio Isn’t Dead, It Just Got A Refresh.

Apple Music is turning up the volume with three new radio stations: Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill.



Apple Music’s new stations—Música Uno, Club, and Chill—are like that friend who shows up at your party with three different vibes: one blasting reggaeton, one DJing EDM until your neighbors call, and one quietly sipping herbal tea in the corner.



The continuous new Apple Music stations keep things fresh and give everyone a little something to vibe with, no matter what kind of music mood you’re in.



Apple wants to cater to varied musical preferences.



Apple Music Chill offers a serene selection of lo-fi and calming tracks, perfect for unwinding after a hectic day.



Apple Music Club dives into the dynamic world of dance and electronic music, delivering high-energy beats to keep listeners moving.



Apple Música Uno is all Latin music. Becky G is the launch host, and the station features weekly one-hour shows where she shares her favorite tracks and personal experiences. Other prominent artists like Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera also contribute special programs.