A Foldable iPad Is Coming. Get The New Details.





Apple is developing a large, foldable iPad that’s the size of two iPad Pros. Apple has been working on this for a number of years, but is still working to make the crease in the fold invisible.



Here’s the bigger picture: Apple isn’t just tweaking its existing products; it’s playing the long game with hardware variety.



The foldable iPad is shooting for a release between 2027 and 2028. It’s expected to feature an 18.8-inch foldable OLED display, offering users a large screen that conveniently folds for portability.







This all comes from a report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. He’s a highly valued and trusted source on what’s happening behind the scenes at Apple.



It’s expected to run a version of iPadOS, potentially enhanced to support macOS applications by the time of its release.



The company’s ideal customer right now isn’t just someone who owns an iPhone—it’s someone who also has a MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods in their arsenal. Apple’s strategy to keep the iPad and Mac lineups separate makes perfect sense when you consider its ultimate goal: get customers to buy both.



Apple knows there’s demand for bigger screens—whether it’s gamers, software developers, or movie buffs, people want real estate.



But a 20-inch screen that doesn’t fold? Good luck fitting that into your backpack. A foldable makes it practical to carry around a screen that big without needing a separate bag just for your tech.



This integration could provide users with a highly usable device that can handle both tablet and light computing tasks, so it will be super-usable for both creative professionals and multitaskers.



In addition to the foldable iPad, Apple is also planning to transition its MacBook lineup to OLED displays, with the MacBook Pro expected to adopt OLED technology in 2026, followed by the MacBook Air in 2027.