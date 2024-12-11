Google’s Back in the Smart Glasses Game: Third Time’s the Charm, Right?

Remember Google Glass? The wearable tech that had everyone talking but almost no one wearing?



Google’s at it again, aiming to crack the smart glasses code—this time with a fresh perspective (and hopefully better marketing).



Google is doubling down on AR (augmented reality) smart glasses, gearing up for an actual product launch in the not-so-distant future.



Think less “awkward sci-fi headgear” and more “sleek, everyday wearables.”







This is another step toward a future where your gadgets blend into your lifestyle rather than sitting in your pocket.



In a press briefing ahead of Gemini 2.0's launch, Bibo Xu, a product manager on the Google DeepMind team, said “a small group will be testing Project Astra on prototype glasses, which we believe represent one of the most powerful and intuitive ways to experience this kind of AI.”



Smart glasses have always been stuck in the awkward middle ground between “game-changing tech” and “why do I need this?” Google’s fresh attempt seems to acknowledge past mistakes while leaning into utility.



The new glasses are rumored to include improved AR capabilities, like overlays for real-time navigation, messaging, or even enhanced accessibility features like live transcription.



Instead of trying to revolutionize your world overnight, these glasses could complement your daily life—no wristwatch glances, no fumbling for your phone. Imagine walking around town and discreetly checking directions without breaking stride.



Google has been quietly building up its AR muscle with software like Google Lens and AI advancements from projects like Bard.



Combine that with the current appetite for wearable tech—hello, Apple Vision Pro—and the stage might finally be set for these glasses to succeed.