Nvidia’s New Jetson Orin Nano: Proof That AI Can Be Powerful And Affordable

Nvidia just dropped a new version of its Jetson computer, the Jetson Orin Nano, and it’s surprisingly powerful for something that could fit in your palm.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang debuts the Orin Nano from his kitchen.

The Jetson Orin Nano is proof that sometimes the future of AI doesn’t need a big cloud computer—just a tiny computer, a little power, and maybe Jensen Huang’s kitchen oven.

He pulls the tiny computer out of his oven as if it were a fresh batch of cookies (yes, really) and goes on to explain that it’s capable of powering everything from robots to large language models like Meta’s LLaMA.

At $249, this little AI powerhouse is built to handle artificial intelligence tasks locally—no cloud required—and Nvidia claims it’s twice as fast and efficient as its predecessor while costing half as much. Not bad for a device the size of a snack.

For hobbyists experimenting with AI or developers working on robots and industrial tools, the Orin Nano creates a new, affordable reality. AI development doesnt need to cost millions of dollars to develop.

It can process up to 70 trillion operations per second while sipping just 25 watts of power—ideal for AI applications that need to run on the edge without racking up cloud costs or dealing with latency.

Nvidia originally designed its Jetson modules for robotics, but today they’re versatile AI engines for a growing number of real-world applications.

Most AI applications rely on cloud servers from Amazon, Google, or Microsoft, which can be pricey and prone to latency.

If you’re building a robot that sorts packages in a warehouse or creating an AI tool that needs guaranteed uptime, those cloud connections can be a bottleneck. The Orin Nano bridges that gap, delivering solid AI processing power for lighter tasks—right where you need it.

That said, let’s be real: the Orin Nano isn’t replacing Nvidia’s high-end GPUs anytime soon.

Those GPUs, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, are still essential for training and deploying massive AI models. The Orin Nano is more like a portable brain for smaller, on-device AI needs, not the muscle behind the next ChatGPT.

For developers, researchers, and AI tinkerers, Nvidia’s Jetson Orin Nano is a compelling piece of kit. It’s affordable, powerful, and designed to unlock more possibilities for AI at the edge. Sometimes, good things really do come in small packages.

Jetson Nano Specs Performance: Nearly 70 trillion operations per second





Power Usage: Runs on just 25 watts





Price: Priced at $249

Jetson Nano Capabilities

Runs large language models





Supports frameworks like CUDA, CNM, and TNR





Enables creating agentic AI that reasons and plans

Jetson Nano Applications

The Jetson Nano can be used for: Robotics





Workstations





It is described as an incredible, compact computer with wide-ranging possibilities.