OpenAI Looks Like It’s Going To Offer ChatGPT Pro For $200

OpenAI seems to be rolling out a premium subscription tier for its flagship chatbot, ChatGPT—and it’s definitely not for the faint of wallet.



Leaked screenshots shared on X by AI engineer Tibor Blaho reveal the new tier, ChatGPT Pro, with a price tag of $200 per month. That’s a steep 10x jump from the current $20 ChatGPT Plus plan for individual users.



For context, ChatGPT Pro’s price dwarfs other tiers like ChatGPT Team ($30/month), Enterprise (estimated $60–$100/month), and the education-focused “Edu” plan (estimated $12/month).

At $200/month, this tier seems squarely aimed at power users, like enterprises or developers, who need high-performance AI tools at scale.

For the average ChatGPT fan, though, it raises questions about where OpenAI is headed—especially as it positions itself for more professional and enterprise-focused applications.

Pro users get “the best of OpenAI,” including unlimited access to the cutting-edge o1 and o1-mini reasoning models.

You'll also get expanded compute power—essentially more GPU capacity to handle live interactions with the models.

By comparison, the more affordable Plus plan only provides limited access to those same models.



OpenAI hasn’t officially confirmed this yet, but the timing is curious. This development aligns with OpenAI’s “12 Days of OpenAI” announcement spree, which just kicked off, promising daily holiday-themed updates.

If the timing holds, we could get official details within hours—10 a.m. PT, to be exact.